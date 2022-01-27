Bigg Boss 15 winner: Rohit Shetty team DENIES that the director picked Tejasswi Prakash as his favourite – read full STATEMENT

Reports had surfaced that Rohit Shetty, who hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi, was rooting for Tejasswi Prakash as the two bonded really well on the stunt-based reality show. However, these speculations have now turned out to be utterly fabricated.