Tejasswi Prakash is making headlines in Bigg Boss 15 both for being one of the frontrunners to win the coveted prize as also for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. And along with her share of critics, Tejasswi Prakash also has found plenty of supporters who're rooting for her to be crowned champion of Bigg Boss 15, including several celebrities who've come forward to extend their support to the Bigg Boss contestant. Reportedly, the latest to have apparently joined the list of her fans was blockbuster Director Rohit Shetty. However, these speculations have now turned out to be utterly fabricated.

Earlier, TellyChakkar had reported that , who hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi, was rooting for Tejasswi Prakash as the two bonded really well on the stunt-based reality show and now share a fantastic rapport. The filmmaker was even seen pulling her leg several times during the show. However, for some reason TellyChakkar construed that as Rohit Shetty's support for the lass to win the fifteenth season of the hosted controversial reality show, and even quoted him saying that he wants Tejasswi to win this show because she's very entertaining and a strong contestant and he also loves her humour.

However, this quote has now turned out to be completely uncorroborated, so much so that Rohit Shetty's team has reached out with an official statement, flat out denying it. The statement reads: "There have been a few stories doing the rounds about Rohit Shetty supporting a contestant on Bigg Boss 15, which are absolutely untrue. Rohit Shetty has never picked any favourites on the show. He has been busy shooting his film due to which he has not even followed this season. Request you to please reach out to us for any queries related to Rohit Shetty."

So, here's the truth about Rohit Shetty supporting Tejasswi Prakash as his favorite Bigg Boss 15 contestant, straight from the horse's mouth.