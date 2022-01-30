The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is currently airing on television and the top 5 contestants are competing for the winning title. was the first one to be evicted from the reality show hosted by . The top five contestants now include , Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. However, there's a strong chatter on social media that Shamita Shetty is now out of the winner's race. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 FINALE Live Updates: Nishant Bhat is out of the finale race

According to the Khabri, who keeps sharing updates on the controversial reality show, has tweeted that Shamita has been eliminated. While some people are celebrating it since it has now made a freeway for their favourite contestant to lift the trophy, Shamita's fans are shocked to come across this particular tweet and learn about her eviction. The episode is still airing on television and viewers will get to know soon. Nishant has reportedly accepted the briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh, which leaves Tejasswi, Pratik and Karan in top 3. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill’s full of SWAG tribute for Sidharth Shulka includes his most famous dialogues – watch

Breaking #ShamitaShetty eliminated from the house Retweet if happy — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill has graced the grand finale to pay a heartfelt tribute to her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, who died at the age of 40 due to a massive heart attack on January 2. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Shamita Shetty a deserving winner? Here's analyzing the 'privilege quotient' she's had since Bigg Boss OTT

On the other hand, Gehraiyaan stars , Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to grace the show with their presence. The three will join the show host Salman Khan as the finale unfolds. Ananya will be sporting neon shades to promote the film, Siddhant will be seen wearing a black blazer with a matching black bow tie, white shirt, black pants, and shiny black dress shoes. Deepika, too, will be seen in an all black attire. The actress rounds off her look with statement jewellery and hair neatly tied in a bun.