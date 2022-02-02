Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash ADMITS being shamelessly possessive of BF Karan Kundraa; says, 'I'm proud of it'

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is right now enjoying both her personal and professional life. The actress bagged a lead role in Naagin 6 and is currently dating Karan Kundrra and ever since the lovebirds are out of the house they have been painting the town red with the lovey-dovey appearance.