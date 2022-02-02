Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash ADMITS being shamelessly possessive of BF Karan Kundraa; says, 'I'm proud of it'

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is right now enjoying both her personal and professional life. The actress bagged a lead role in Naagin 6 and is currently dating Karan Kundrra and ever since the lovebirds are out of the house they have been painting the town red with the lovey-dovey appearance. While Tejasswi and Karan had a lot of arguments in the house that showed their possessiveness for each other. In fact, Tejasswi was accused of being insecure about her boyfriend with . And after coming out of the house Tejasswi has openly admitted that she is possessive of Karan. In an interaction with the media, she said, " I am very possessive and I am proud of it. In fact, Karan and I are shamelessly possessive." While Tejasswi was slammed in the house for dragging Shamita from Karan's back while he was giving him a massage in a task and calling her aunty. Shamita's boyfriend Raqesh Bapat too lashed out at her for age shaming her and asking her to stop the nonsense during the finale of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Here's why Tejasswi Prakash's detractors need to rethink on the fixed winner claims

While not many are happy with Tejasswi's win, in fact, there are many who are calling her a fixed winner. While Teja addressed this negativity like a boss and said that there were many who tried to pull her own but the truth prevails. Karan and Teja have been making a romantic appearance each day and TejRan fans are having a meltdown and how. In fact, Karan's parents even said that they want to him get married to her now and they have accepted her in the family. Tejasswi's parents too ae happy in their daughter's happiness. Well, cant wait to see them taking their relationship to a next level. What say ?