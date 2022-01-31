Bigg Boss 15 winner: Tejasswi Prakash lifts the trophy; Pratik Sehajpal ends up as the first runner-up

The grand finale of 's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 will soon get its winner. got evicted, the top five contestants , Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal fought it out for the winning title. But at the end, it was Tejasswi who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Naagin 6: It’s official! Tejasswi Prakash is the new serpent queen; grooves with Karan Kundrra on Naagin tune

Tejasswi and Pratik were pitted against each other for the winner's trophy after Karan got kicked out from the race. Before Karan, Shamita had bid adieu to the show when the Gehraiyaan stars , and Siddhant Chaturvedi went inside the Bigg Boss 15 house to interact with the top 4 finalists. Nishant Bhat opted to walk out of the show with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. He was the only contestant among the top five to opt for the money instead of fighting it out till the end. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat wants to have two sets of twins; here's how Shamita Shetty reacted

Interestingly, in the past, Nishant's fellow contestants had guessed correctly that he would leave the show when presented with a lucrative offer. The other four contestants, in fact, were left shell-shocked by his decision. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Karan Kundrra out of the race; Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal to fight for the trophy?

Salman Khan termed Nishant's decision and his subsequent eviction as a sad moment in the journey of Bigg Boss 15. The superstar wished Nishant the very best for his career and said that he had played the game to the best of his capabilities. Fans poured in congratulatory messages for Tejasswi and hailed her as the clear winner. Along with the winner's trophy, she also took home a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

Bigg Boss 15 finale also celebrated the love stories of Shamita and Raqesh and Tejasswi and Karan. Their crackling chemistry was beyond beautiful and both couples look head over heels in love with each other. While Shamita and Raqesh performed on the hit number Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise, Karan and Tejasswi burned the dance floor with their performance to Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah.