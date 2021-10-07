Bigg Boss 15 is getting better and better and we are enjoying it. Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Meisha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are the participants this year. This year, the theme of Bigg Boss 15 is Jungle Mein Dangal. Apart from BB OTT contestants, the rest of the housemates are locked in a jungle where they have to fight for basic amenities before they enter the Bigg Boss house. It has not been even a week and we saw so many big fights in the house. However, there were also some cute moments. On the fourth day of the show, we saw Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz were seen hosting a fashion show in the house. As they got close to each other, their co-contestants started calling them a couple. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Age shaming, body shaming, threats, abusing families: Here are the contestants who have stooped low already on the show

Well, this was something cute we saw and many fans are already hoping to more of Tejasswi and Umar. Earlier, we saw another cute moment like this. It won't be wrong to say that Tejasswi Prakash brings in positivity in the house with her innocent jokes. In one of the videos, we saw Tejasswi Prakash calling Bigg Boss her boyfriend. She kept requesting him to send back their clothes. Jay Bhanushali tells her that her baby isn't in her control. Tejasswi also told Bigg Boss that he should give her the makeup back and even asked him if he likes his girlfriend to be without make-up.

The same episode we also saw a massive fight between Jay and Pratik where both of them abused and pushed each other. Pratik also broke the house property and in return, Bigg Boss nominated all the junglewasis for it.