Bigg Boss OTT has ended today and Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the show. Nishant Bhat was declared the first runner-up of the show. Shamita Shetty became the second runner-up of the show and Raqesh Bapat stood fourth in the show. Pratik Sehajpal chose to take the ticket to Bigg Boss 15 and opt-out of Bigg Boss OTT's winner race. With that, he became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. The promos of Bigg Boss 15 are out as well and the show will begin on October 2. . Salman Khan has already shot the promo with the voice-over of Rekha. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house.

There were rumours that Mohsin Khan will be leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Bigg Boss 15. He might be participating in the show this year and hence he might be leaving the show in October. However, Mohsin Khan has denied being a part of the show. He shared a picture of himself and wrote in his Instagram stories, "All the rumours of me joining Bigg Boss are not true. Yaar I am too shy for it. Wishing everyone all the best and a blessed weekend ahead Inshallaah." The rumours of Mohsin Khan entering Bigg Boss 15 started when there were rumours that he might leave Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. A source close to The Times Of India said that there will be a time leap in the show and Mohsin does not want to play an elderly role. There is no official announcement from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team and Mohsin Khan about his decision.

Earlier, Mohsin Khan was spotted outside the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He had an interaction with the media where he spoke about the show. During the conversation, Mohsin shared that there are many twists and turns awaited during this festive season on the show, and he can't reveal much. One of the paps also asked Mohsin about the rumours of him leaving the show. Mohsin Khan said that he cannot speak much about it.