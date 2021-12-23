It seems the Ticket To Finale task is creating many rifts between the contestants. The fight between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is getting worse everyday inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Recently, Tejasswi blames Karan that he is an altogether different person during the task. She also tells him that he is not willing to make this relationship work. Karan says, "I am with the one who will play fair, either for you or me." Tejasswi replies, "I will support the one who will play for me." Also Read - Before Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan in Balika Vadhu 2, THESE 6 hit onscreen jodis also got repeated in TV shows

Karan adds, "You are doubting my intentions." While Tejasswi says that she will play for her supporters as Karan is also doing the same. "I have no issues if you win but play a fair game."

Later, Karan tells Tejasswi that his chances are weak to win the task. Meanwhile, Tejasswi asks Karan if he has a problem if she wins the game. Karan says, "You should be ashamed of yourself and now these people are closer to you than me." He points out and Devoleena because Rakhi has told Tejasswi that Karan is hatching plots behind her back and Tejasswi trusts Rakhi. This hurts Karan.

After a recent spat between Karan and Tejasswi, Karan’s fans were worried about his health. Replying to a fan on Twitter, his sister indirectly called her garbage. “He’ll be fine hun! He’s only clearing his system of all the garbage and fake love to make room for Karan Neeti!!” she wrote. This comment didn’t go down well with Pratik Wayagankar, who is the brother of Tejasswi Prakash. He tweeted, "She is standing with her "people" right from Day 1.And when she takes a stand for herself, she's called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language…She's my sister, a daughter, a woman! Lets maintain dignity! #TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss. Have a look:

He’ll be fine hun! He’s only clearing his system of all the garbage and fake love to make room for Karan Neeti!! #KKundrraSquad #KaranIsTheBoss #KaranKundrra @OrmaxMedia @justvoot @VootSelect — Meenu Kundra (@Meenukundra) December 21, 2021

She is standing with her "people" right from Day 1.And when she takes a stand for herself, she's called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language…She's my sister, a daughter, a woman! Lets maintain dignity! #TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss — PRATIK WAYANGANKAR (@PRATIK_PGW) December 22, 2021

(With inputs from IANS)