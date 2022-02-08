Karan Kundrra has become a very popular name with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. His love affair with Tejasswi Prakash helped him win several hearts. Post the show, he is keeping in the news for his spottings with Tejasswi Prakash and Bigg Boss 15 friends. The actor has not announced his next project as yet. But here is some scoop from his previous show . He starred opposite Saanvi Talwar and allegedly both of them did not gel well on the sets. In fact, there was an incident when KK even slapped Saanvi. Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat take their relationship to another level? Find out deets [Exclusive]

As per a report in Times Of India, during a kissing scene in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Karan Kundrra and Saanvi Talwar had a war. Reportedly, Karan had to kiss Saanvi and in return she had to slap him. But she slapped him really hard and that left him furious, says the report. Later, Karan Kundrra went to her vanity van and slapped her. This left Saanvi shocked. To the portal, she said that the incident left her stunned and no one even tried to stop Karan Kundrra. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash has SPECIAL Valentine's Day plans for Karan Kundrra; but is CONFUSED about what to gift him

The actress was quoted saying, "The incident has left me shaken. I don’t think any woman should be subjected to such atrocious behaviour. What disturbed me more was that no one stopped Karan Kundrra while he slapped and abused me. Others came to pacify me much later. I don’t wish such a thing to happen to anyone and I hope the production house takes appropriate action so that this doesn’t happen again. But the show must go on and I will continue to shoot." All's in past now! Also Read - Karan Kundrra's sweetest reaction to an over-excited fan is too cute for words — watch video