Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra strongly REACTS to being labelled as a 'toxic boyfriend' to Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been head over heals in love with each other. They have been painting the town red with their romance. Inside the big house, the couple had their share of ups and downs. On many occassions we saw them fighting and arguing. Karan Kundrra also got called a 'toxic' boyfriend because of some of his harsh comments. He was bashed left, right and centre for his comments like 'Shakal Dekhi Hai Apni' and more. Now, KK has opened up on all the negativity.

To Etimes, he spoke about how the narratives were set against them. He shared that on several occassions Tejasswi cleared that he was not a toxic boyfriend and not much of it got aired on TV. He blamed it on narratives being built to gain more TRPs for the show. The actor was quoted saying, "There were so many times when we would just sit and think that in a joke we say so many things and outside it would be getting highlighted. There were so many times Tejasswi stood by me and cleared that he is not a 'toxic' boyfriend but I don't know how many times it made it in the cut. It is a reality show and obviously joh dikhta hai Woh bikta hai. The makers are not wrong, they are running a show. We have said those things to each other. The narratives that were coming out were wrong and it's not that the channel was trying to show anything wrong. It is the format of the show."

Karan Kundrra then spoke about the host and mentioned that he would guide them correctly."Salman bhai was always nice enough to tell us, that ye perception aap ka ban raha hai and that I am not the one saying this. He would guide us that this is what was being perceived outside about us," KK said to the portal. Okay then!