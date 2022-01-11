Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz becomes the second male contestant to achieve THIS milestone after Sidharth Shukla

Umar Riaz is the recent contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. It got punished for his physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal and he got eliminated from the show. Umar Riaz was among the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15 and it was being predicted that he will be in the top 5. However, he got evicted and his fans were furious. Many demanded that Umar should be brought back to the show. Post eviction, Umar Riaz conducted a live chat with his fans on social media and managed to make a record of his own with the same. He became the second male contestant after Sidharth Shukla to grabbed maximum views. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai wants Umar Riaz back in the house; fans demand #UmRash reunion – see tweets

On Twitter, a fan posted that Umar Riaz made a record as the views on his Insta live crossed 80000 mark. It was only Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who had managed to get such attention on his Insta Live. Umar Riaz came across this tweet and responded to the same. He sent love to his fans.

Lovely my people

I have earned this ?? PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ https://t.co/K2WtkeTwx8 — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, his fans trended PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ with full power on Twitter. It crossed almost 10 million tweets and it was a yet another achievement for the evicted contestant. There is a strong demand that Asim Riaz's brother be brought back to Bigg Boss 15 house. With the show getting extended for two more weeks, it remains to be seen if that will happen or not.