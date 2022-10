10:11 pm

Salman asks housemates why is everyone getting worked up. Salman says it is the game because he wanted to be a captain. Nimrit tries to defend him but Salman is in a jovial mood. Salman congratulates Gautam and asks him to say something. Gautam says he was confused and took the wrong decision. He talks about his conversation with Karan. Salman asks if he is going to stand by his decision. Gautam says he accepts he took a wrong decision. Salman asks if he wants to be a captain or not. Gautam agrees but says that the condition is not right. Salman asks Soundarya about her thoughts. Salman says it is all fake. He asks Gautam to sacrifice food for a week for Soundarya. He agrees but Soundarya disagrees. Salman says nobody is going to sacrifice anything for him so why should he think about them? Salman asks if he stands by his decision. Gautam says he feels he took the right decision. Salman says Soundarya won't sacrifice his food. Soundarya defends Gautam. Salman asks everyone to take a decision for themselves just like Gautam.