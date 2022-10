Sajid Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 16 left many fuming. The filmmaker was accused of #MeToo by many in the past and hence, his entry into a show that dominated Indian Television led to a big debate. As per reports, Sajid Khan was accused by almost 9 women during the Me Too movement. The filmmaker lay low for almost four years and now he is back in the public glare with the show Bigg Boss 16. As he entered the house, on social media, there was quite a lot of debate. Many asked that he be banned from the show. Stars like Sona Mohapatra, Deboleena Bhattacharjee and others also stood against Sajid Khan. On the other hand, there were a few who even supported Sajid Khan and said he deserves a second chance. Adding to this list is Aamir Ali.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Aamir Ali stated that he found Sajid Khan very genuine. He said that he loved how the filmmaker takes care of Abdu Rozik and their bond his very sweet. His tweet read, "I may get trolled for dis but I saw last nites epi n I found #SajidKhan very genuine,sweet n funny.. de way he’s trying to take care of my fav #AbduRozik n explain him is really sweet.. both shud stay butterfly n not b a crow, if u understood Wat I’m saying..".

I may get trolled for dis but I saw last nites epi n I found #SajidKhan very genuine,sweet n funny.. de way he’s trying to take care of my fav #AbduRozik n explain him is really sweet.. both shud stay butterfly n not b a crow, if u understood Wat I’m saying.. #biggboss @ColorsTV — Aamir Ali (@ali_aamir) October 25, 2022

Sajid Khan has also landed himself in a legal trouble as Sherlyn Chopra has filed a complaint against him. It is once again in the connection of #MeToo.