Bigg Boss reality show which is hosted by Salman Khan is one of the most famous TV reality shows of our nation. There are some people who do not find the show baseless while there are masses who love watching their favourite stars in the Bigg Boss house. If you are a participant in the Bigg Boss house your destiny can take you two ways- either you become a star with a huge fan following or you get trolled for your acts on social media.

It is interesting to note that this year 's brother was approached for the show. Although he did not accept the offer ahead. In an interview with ETimes he revealed that in Bigg Boss house everyone fights and argues with one another. One is played with one's mental health. He also said that there is no enjoyment in being prisoned. He was caged once in his brother Aamir's home and he does not want to be caged for the second time.

Faisal continued that he does want to be trapped in the name of money. By the grace of Allah he has the same and would not run to be caged. He wants to live a free life and that is fun for everyone. He also added that the careeer graph of the ex participants have not been that great post they took part in the reality show. However, there are a few fans who would not like to agree on the same.

Faisal is not the only person who declined being in Bigg Boss 16. Popular TV stars like , , Shivangi Joshi, and had also been asked to be a part of the show. They declined the offer politely.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 16 will be telecasted from October 1st. Are you excited to know about which all contestants make it to the Bigg Boss home?