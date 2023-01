Bigg Boss 16: is back in the house and for good, the viewers are showering all the love on the most loveable contestant of the show. Last night's episode was even more interesting where we witnessed the bonding of Abdu with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and the mandali getting all insecure with it. Abdu and Priyanka were seen having a heart-to-heart conversation where he tells her that she is being immensely loved outside the house.

While later he we see how questions Abdu why he went to talk to Priyanka and indirectly lashes out at him. The netizens are slamming Sajid and are calling him the most disgusting contestant ever who is just insecure about anything and everything in the house. Abdu is seen marinating his safe distance with Sajid Khan as he has seen that his company is not good for him and he is just being toxic, meanwhile Abdu's friendship with Shiv Thakare is genuine band fans are in love with Shibdu. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia too is labeled as fake by Abdu fans and now even he has learnt that and is staying away from her.