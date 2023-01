Bigg Boss 16 fans adored Abdu Rozik inside the house. The singer admitted that he fell for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for some time. Abdu Rozik even told Shiv Thakare that he would talk to the actress about his feelings after the show got over. But Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare told him that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is already having a boyfriend outside as per reports. The actress also told him that she loved him as a friend but they could not be a romantic couple. The actress did her best to handle his feelings. Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare also did their best to protect his heart. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 big twists: Abdu Rozik on Weekend Ka Vaar to Soundarya Sharma's elimination; here's what fans can expect

Now, his song Pyar is out. The romantic number is in Hindi and Punjabi. Fans of the two have made adorable NimDu edits on the same. Abdu Rozik left his favourite black cap for the Choti Sardaarni actress on the show. When he returned and did not talk to her, she got very upset. Later, we saw that they kind of reunited as friends. Abdu Rozik said he had got over his feelings in the most mature manner.

It has to be one of the cutest bonds of the season. Unlike what was said by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar, the actress' parents have no issues with Abdu Rozik. Her father picked up Abdu Rozik in his arms when he entered the house. The parents of the actress said that they adore him and would like to call him when he is out to come to their home. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has said that this show is tougher for her than others due to her anxiety issues.