Bigg Boss 16 fans especially those of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik were upset after their friendship suffered. This happened because of Sajid Khan who blew up the whole thing of how Abdu Rozik was madly in love with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. It seems he told Sajid Khan that he would speak to the actress after the show got over. He told him to reign in his feelings. Salman Khan also raised the topic on Weekend Ka Vaar. After Abdu Rozik made a comeback on the show after his exit, he avoided Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The actress was also hurt. Salman Khan even said that the actress' mom did not want Abdu Rozik and her to interact.

Her dad, Surpal Singh Ahluwalia who is 71 spent a day inside the house. The Army man said that he found Abdu Rozik the cutest and most adorable contestant inside. We saw how he lifted him in his arms. Fans are wondering if the channel created a fake narrative of how NimDu was not being liked by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's parents. Also, Abdu Rozik decided to not nominate the lost category even if it meant losing Rs 20 lakh. Shiv Thakare's mom also did not nominate that group. Fans are saying that the love and friendship looks very much intact.

Just made me think, if Papa Ahluwalia likes #AbduRozik's bond with #NimritKaurAhluwalia than how could Abdu's mom have said anything to Abdu to break this bond. I feel the whole story was wholly fabricated by the channel, planned to destroy #Nimdu friendship https://t.co/at58IAbzvi — The Bigg Boss Fan (@TheBiggBossFan) January 10, 2023

Surpal Singh told a channel that he loves NimDu and Abdu Rozik. He said their bond got coloured but it is okay. Now, it is obvious that the actress' parents have no issues with their bond. As fans we hope we get many Nimrit and Abdu moments even after Bigg Boss 16.