Bigg Boss 16's last weekend was quite heavy. We saw three eliminations taking place. First, Sreejita De was eliminated. Later, Abdu Rozik made an exit and lastly, Sajid Khan also left the house. Out of the three, Abdu Rozik's eviction was the most shocking and emotional one. Fans were quite upset as were the housemates. Abdu Rozik started winning hearts ever since he entered the house. He was loved by everyone inside the house as well as outside. A lot of the contestants were rooting for Abdu Rozik to win the trophy. However, the Tajikistani singer and boxer shocked everyone with his final exit. There were talks about Abdu having to pay the penalty charges.

Abdu Rozik didn't pay the penalty for leaving Bigg Boss 16?

Well, it is a known buzz online that whenever a contestant makes a voluntary exit from the show, there's a clause of penalty charges that the contestant has to pay after leaving the show. The amount is said to be Rs 2 crores. And when Abdu Rozik, who entered the show for a second time, left the show for real this time around. There was a buzz about Abdu having to pay the penalty charges of Rs 2 crore for leaving the show mid-way. However, that is not the case. Abdu did not have to pay any penalty charges.

Check Abdu Rozik's Instagram post about Bigg Boss 16 here:

Why did Abdu not pay the penalty?

As per a report in TellyChakkar that states that Abdu Rozik didn't have to pay a penalty because he had completed his contract. And it is after completing his contract that Abdu came out of the house of Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, Bigg Boss 16. The report also states that Abdu had a contract till 12th January. It was supposed to be the final day, however, Bigg Boss 16 got an extension of a month, that is, till 12th February 2023. Abdu Rozik's exit was widely trending in Entertainment News.

Shiv Thakare was quite emotional when Abdu Rozik left Bigg Boss 16. When Sajid Khan was evicted the whole mandli was sad and emotional. On the work front, Abdu Rozik will be seen promoting his new song, Pyaar on Weekend Ka Vaar, as per the reports. Abdu had prior work commitments because of which he left the show, apart from the aforementioned reason.