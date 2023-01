Bigg Boss 16: There is a strong report that Sajid Khan has been evicted from the house along with Sreejita De and the fans are celebrating the exit of the filmmaker as since day one fans have been strongly criticising the makers of the show bringing the MeeToo accused in the house. And now in the latest episode, we witnessed Abdu Rozik exposing Sajid Khan and calling him out for being obnoxious towards him. This is the first time Abdu spoke about Sajid Khan's bad behaviour toward him in the show after his re-entry from the show in front of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Double eliminations this week? Not just Sajid Khan, Sreejita De too is out of Salman Khan's show?

Bang on #AbduRozik? alongwith #SumbulTouqeerKhan Bade Papa Ji.#Sajid Khan ki baja di sath me #Nimrit ki bhi. Jab shit joke par has rahe the saare mandali except Sumbul.#BiggBoss16 Part 1 pic.twitter.com/RBLxHnUPFW — ???????✨ ᴵⁿᵃᶜᵗⁱᵛᵉ ¹³ ᵗᵒ ²¹ ᴶᵃⁿ (@rockingstar013) January 12, 2023

#BB16 I’m so proud of you #ShivThakare? for taking stand for #SumbulTouqeerKhan loved the way you corrected #Sajid and everyone agreed. No, Shiv you don’t need to apologise to him when you are not wrong at all. Sajid sir need to stop overreacting & thinking he is always right. — Afshan Mohammad (@afshanmohammad1) January 13, 2023

I loved how #ShivThakare took stand for #SumbulTouqeerKhan against #sajid. I loved how shiv went and explain sajid where hevwent wrong. I loved how #MCStan took Shiv's side in front of Sajid n said He didntbsay anything wrong.I loved how Sajid realized his fault. This is #mandili pic.twitter.com/KZdX4Btc05 — Angle Ananna (@Ananna_Rana) January 13, 2023

While Sumbul Touqeer's Bade Papa too has been in the house and was seen strongly supporting his daughter against Sajid Khan's nasty behaviour with her, Shiv Thakare was seen supporting Sumbul and defending her age after Sajid apologised to her in the rudest way possible. Sajid Khan has lashed out at many contestants in the house including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.