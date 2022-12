Bigg Boss 16 saw the birthday celebration of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The actress got a special wish from Abdu Rozik. He took off his shirt and wore HBD for her on his chest. The housemates later wrote I Love Tatti on his back. Then they explained to him its meaning. He protested in a mild manner but did not look offended. Earlier, he was seen telling Shiv Thakare that he has genuine feelings for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. He said that he would tell her later when the show got over. Fans are upset as they know that she has a boyfriend outside. Abdu Rozik is in for a heartbreak. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 celeb Archana Gautam, Nikki Tamboli, Hina Khan and other contestants who discussed the innerwear of their competitors on the show [View List]

But this gesture of them writing Tatti on his back has infuriated many. They feel that Salman Khan should take stern action on the same. As we know, he guides Abdu Rozik on every Weekend Ka Vaar. Abdu Rozik has earned fans with his maturity on the show.

If not bullying then what is this? Doing it with #AbduRozik who doesn't even understand the meaning properly. Sad part is whole #mandali was enjoying this i hope @BeingSalmanKhan will take strong stand against this pic.twitter.com/7OqxYdKYjw — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 12, 2022

They had to Even Nimrit was not happy with this but to make him feel happy she said I loved it The ones involved in this should be given left & right ?? — Shobhit Goyal | ?????? ? ? (@IShobhitGoyal) December 12, 2022

No she still laughed n lied to him, kept laughing like a buffalo does. Without any shame. The enitre grp has made abdu a joke for real. — fresh.morning.dew (@freshmorningde1) December 12, 2022

Yeah they have to teach mandli a lesson. First of all everyone is using him for their own benefits bcz abdu has a worldwide popularity and they always misbehave with him and leave him alone. he is finding it difficult to understand what's happening with him — SRD #VK18 (@02_SRD_18) December 12, 2022

Bullying & Harrasment are small words in front of this ?#AbduRozik pic.twitter.com/GZvVR7golf — Team Abdu Rozik Official FC ? (@Team_Abdu_Rozik) December 11, 2022

We can see that fans are upset. Abdu Rozik is a part of Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. We have to see how Bhai handles this on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.