Fans of Abdu Rozik who had been missing him from Bigg Boss 16, here is some good news. The Tajik singer is back in India from the US. He has shared a pic informing fans that is going to be back here. We guess it is for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. It is being said that whole Mandali will be putting a dance performance. It will be a treat to see Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan and others together on the stage. Fans are also very happy to see him back. His music video Pyaar has crossed 13 million views on YouTube. This is the first time that he has sung in Hindi and Punjabi. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Not just Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare, even Archana Gautam to participate in Rohit Shetty show?

Abdu Rozik had lots of fun in his first trip to New York. The singer is apparently short-listed for Big Brother UK which is the British version of the show. He will join in June or July. Abdu Rozik plans to do more music videos in Hindi. The singer was seen at the wedding of Rahul Kanal which was also attended by the Khan family. This is how fans reacted to the presence of Abdu Rozik back in India... Also Read - Entertainment News Live Updates February 10: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's movie deal with Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar gets Mohanlal to do bhangra and more

Abdu Rozik made news as he was No.1 on the Ormax most loved contestants list throughout. The singer did very well despite the language barrier. His bond with Shiv Thakare is one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 16. Fans will be happy to see Pandyaa and Abdyaa back on their screens.