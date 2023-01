Bigg Boss 16 fans missed the cute moments between Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. This happened after he came back to the house. The young Tajik singer had said that he has fallen for the Punjabi actress, which left Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan worried for his emotional health. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is seeing someone outside apparently. Last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan told Nimrit that her mother advised Abdu Rozik to stay away from her on the show. It seems people did not want it to look like Abdu Rozik was being used by someone for footage. It kind of did not reflect well on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan rants against Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta-Archana Gautam over lost ration; actress' 'overacting' gets mixed reactions

Last night, Sajid Khan complained to Abdu Rozik that he felt that he had changed. He denied that. Abdu Rozik said that he was spending time with everyone. We have seen him having conversations with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as well. Abdu Rozik felt a little disturbed by Sajid Khan's conversations. Later, he hugged everyone including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Take a look at the happiness of #NimDu fans on social media...

She knew he must be disturbed bcz of that m0lester!!?but bcz of the situation she can't even ask him properly Abt it,, when she saw him coming towards her toh she immediately asked "are you okay" ??#NimritKaurAhluwalia #Nimritians pic.twitter.com/lbfxmzpK9A — Sumaiya。♡ (@DurrrRahoo) January 5, 2023

Real friendship from heart don't go anywhere.#Nimdu❤️ — Khanfasu786 (@Khanfasu7861) January 5, 2023

Fans have blamed Sajid Khan for the rift in their friendship. There is a loyal fan base of NimDu shippers. Abdu Rozik is adored for his bond with MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan.