Bigg Boss: One of the most celebrated seasons after Bigg Boss 13 was certainly Bigg Boss 16. The reality show featured contestants like Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Shiv Thakre, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, and others. Archana Gautam was one of the most talked-about contestants. While she was applauded for being the ultimate entertainment queen, she was also severely criticized for making contestants' lives difficult by constantly picking fights with them. Abdu Rozik recently opened up about how Archana Gautam made his Bigg Boss journey difficult.

Abdu Rozik indirectly accuses Archana Gautam for making his life difficult [Watch Video]

In the video above, you can see how Abdu Rozik was asked by the interviewer about his participation in Bigg Boss 16. Abdu stated that while his journey was good, the show is extremely difficult. He stated that the show is more difficult from the inside than what it looks like from the outside. He also mentioned that the biggest problem was he never had a good sleep as there were some contestants who always used to fight, due to which the rest of the contestants' sleep was disturbed. Abdu then mimics Archana Gautam and says there was this one contestant who always used to yell in this irritating voice. Although Abdu didn't take any name, one look at the video and you can guess without any doubt that he is indeed speaking about Archana Gautam.

Abdu Rozik was one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Although he didn't understand Hindi, with his cute antics, he was able to win people's hearts. His bond with fellow contestant Shiv Thakre was one of the most cherished relationships of Bigg Boss 16. With Sajid Khan too, the Tajikistani singer formed a beautiful bond. In fact, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakre, all the Bigg Boss 16 contestants, still meet for get-togethers whenever their schedule matches. While till today, Abdu shares a great bond with everyone, his relationship with fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan has gone kaput. Abdu has been vocal about how Stan has neglected his offer to collaborate on music projects numerous times.