In the Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16, housemates were left in shock when Bigg Boss asked to leave the house. After hearing this, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, , MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer were seen in tears. Abdu also got emotional before leaving the house. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan's box office collection, Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik BEATS Salman Khan and more

It was being said that the cutest contestant of Bigg Boss 16 has gone out for two days for medical reasons and will be back soon. However, it has now been revealed that the 19-year-old Tajikistan national has got an opportunity to work on a project outside and has been temporarily taken out of the Bigg Boss house. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rashami Desai REACTS to Devoleena Bhattacharjee's wedding, Abdu Rozik exits Bigg Boss 16 and more

There are rumours that Abdu will be making a re-entry on the show soon, however, on one condition. According to the reports, Abdu will be given a chance to re-enter the house like Archana Gautam and Tina Datta and it will be upto the rest of the housemates if they want to bring Abdu back on the show as a contestant or a guest. An official confirmation is awaited on the development. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik OUT of the show due to a medical emergency? Stars who EXITED Salman Khan's show for the same reason

Meanwhile, was seen schooling Sajid Khan for playing a sly prank on Abdu and confusing his feeling for Nimrit. The host said that like many others, he also didn't like the joke and asked Abdu not tolerate such jokes the next time. Salman also asked Abdu about his feelings for Nimrit. Abdu said that he loved Nimrit 2-3 weeks back but now he is comfortable being friends with her.

During the episode, Sajid was evicted from the house but later he was brought back on the show after 24 hours. Salman then announced that there will be no eviction this week and the cast of Cirkus including , , , and were seen playing fun games and having a good time with the housemates.