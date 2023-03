Bigg Boss 16’s biggest highlight was the mandali that was created by , who faced a lot of backlash for his participation in the show despite being accused of sexual assault. And now the latest revelation made by the member of the mandali, , might leave the mandali shippers shocked and disappointed. In a recent chat, Abdu was asked about Mandali, to which he replied with a smile that it was over. Abdu was in love with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and had claimed that his friendship with Shiv Thakare will be forever. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Harshad Chopda, Abdu Rozik and other TV stars rocked Instagram this week

Watch the video of Abdu Rozik revealing mandali is over.

Kisi din iska India ka visa bhi katamm ho ? pic.twitter.com/j9TK3LuFYd — ?????? ?? • toxic shipper (@stfu_cherryy) March 12, 2023

Well, there is often a debate about the fake friendship and love angles created in the Bigg Boss house for survival. But having said that, Bigg Boss is a reality show, and one needs friendship or other relationships to stay sane. But going outside the house sometimes you really don't need those friends, and it seems like Mandali is busy with their respective jobs. But there are some relationships made in Bigg Boss house that last for eternity, and one such relationship is that of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash.

Recently, at MC Stan's live concert, fans got to see the mandali reunion as Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were spotted together, and they had the same fun as they did in the house. Nimrit also spoke about how it's not necessary that everyone from Mandali will be available every time for each other, but they definitely meet each other exclusively in their homes. But now that Abdu Rozik has said mandali is over, does that mean he has distanced himself from them?