Bigg Boss season 16 is gaining a lot of attention these days and the makers are trying their level best to keep audiences hooked to the screens. Salman Khan's reality show is going on in full swing and how! In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan will be seen having a lot of fun with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde who will be joining him on the Weekend Ka Vaar as special guests. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be star-studded.

In the last episode, the audiences saw how , came to promote their newly released film Govinda Naam Mera on Bigg Boss 16. The two turned Radio Jockeys and conducted tasks with the housemates. In the upcoming episode, and will be coming to promote their upcoming film Cirkus and will be giving the special task to all the housemates. The two will play 'pheeka sadasya' task. During the task, Rohit will offer his popular adventurous stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to three contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Yes, you read that right!

Rohit will offer Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and . Well, time will tell whether Rohit was being true or was being funny. Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 roped in and Vikkas Manaktala as wild card entries. Sumbul Touqueer Khan became the new captain of the house. Recently, a video was released by the makers of Bigg Boss 16, wherein Abdu was told to leave the house. Housemates got emotional after Bigg Boss announcement. If reports are to be believed then Abdu has been told to leave the house for two days for medical reasons and he will re-enter the house.