Abdu Rozik is one of the nominated contestants of Bigg Bos 16 this week. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 concluded a couple of minutes ago. It was one interesting episode as a lot of contestants got to see the real side of other contestants or those who they considered friends. Nominations took place in the Bigg Boss 16 house a couple of hours ago. And Abdu Rozik was one of the many nominated contestants for the week. He was nominated by Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gautam Vig during the nomination process. After the nomination, he revealed a detail about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta which shocked everyone.

Priyanka gets saved while Abdu is nominated in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss asked two contestants to decide amongst themselves after listening to two contestants presenting their arguments against each other on why they should not be nominated this week. Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gautam Vig were going to decide on Abdu Rozik and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary whereas Sajid Khan and Abdu were going to decide on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Ankit Gupta.

Priyanka said Abdu is loved by everyone so he will be saved as it is so they should save her. After much consideration, Gautam and Sumbul nominate Abdu which leaves the latter very upset. Previously, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik nominated Nimirit and saved Ankit. Abdu didn't want to save Nimrit but Sajid took Nimrit's name.

Abdu Rozik reveals Priyanka stopped Ankit from making rotis for him

Abdu seemed very upset with Sajid Khan for saving Ankit Gupta in place of Nimrit. On the other hand, he was also upset with Sumbul for saving Priyanka. In conversation with MC Stan, Shiv and Gori, Abdu revealed Priyanka stopped Ankit from making rotis for him. This revelation has come as a huge shock for everyone who are wondering whether it truly happened. Meanwhile, Shiv and Abdu's emotional moment after nominations touched the hearts of the fans. Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik's bond is currently a hot trend in Entertainment News. Check out the reactions here:

Abdu has declared Sumbul, Priyanka and Gautam as his dushman. This week for eliminations in Bigg Boss 16, the nominated contestants are Gori Nagori, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare.