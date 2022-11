Bigg Boss 16 fans are loving Abdu Rozik on the show. The singer from Tajikistan who lives in Dubai is ruling over the hearts of the audience. Abdu Rozik has proved that he is smart too. He is the current captain of the house. Abdu Rozik is ensuring that everyone is doing the housework. From cleaning the garden to cooking, he has smartly made everyone do the work of the house. Considering that everyone already has a soft corner for Abdu Rozik, no one has challenged him openly. It seems Bigg Boss is pleased with Chota Bhaijaan and has given him special powers.

Bigg Boss congratulate Abdu Rozik for the Best Captain of this season and asks him to name his favorite housemates who he'd like to save from nominations and then go on to name his least favorite HMs. Abdu named Sajid, Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan to be saved from nomination — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 8, 2022

As per Twitter, he has faced Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare from the nominations. He has already said that while others are contestants, this group is like brothers. Abdu Rozik openly told Sajid Khan that he is in love with Nimrit. Hearing this, Sajid Khan got worried and told him that she likes him only as a friend. He told her to control his emotions because he did not want Abdu Rozik to get hurt on the show. Fans are loving how he has been showering attention on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The cute duo is tagged as Nimdu.

It seems Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer are again going to be nominated. The Imlie actress has finally come into her own in the house. The guys have to give roses to the girls, and the one with least gets nominated. Sumbul Touqeer will be nominated and end up crying. She fights with Shalin Bhanot that he never gives her priority over Tina Datta. As we know, the Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta and Sumbul triangle has provided spice on the show. Tina Datta told Bhanot that she took his hoodie without asking him from the bathroom area.