Bigg Boss 16 is keeping everyone hooked to the screens. The fights and the drama unfolding inside the big house have already caught the attention of all. The contestants including , Shiv Thakare, , Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik and others are doing their best to gain maximum footage in the house and keep the show as entertaining as possible. The latest is that Abdu Rozik is the captain of the house and Archana Gautam is giving him a tough time.

Archana Gautam leaves Abdu Rozik furious

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, one can see Archana Gautam informing Abdu that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is sleeping. He goes to check and turns out that Archana was lying. Abdu got furious and screamed at Archana. He even calls her 'stupid' and asks why has she been brought inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Archana gives it back saying, "Tumhari chhati pe moong talne ke liye". He loses his cool and just screams at her. He asks her to shut up and go inside. Fans are enjoying his angry side of Abdu Rozik and saying that he is on fire. The best dialogue that suits here is 'Flower nahi, fire hai' from Pushpa.

Check out Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam's video below and also the tweets made by the fans:

Archana ji kya socha tha #AbduRozik? flower hai ? Behan Abdu flower ? nhi fire hai ?#AbduRozik#BiggBoss16#BB16 pic.twitter.com/WfI2PgHsHc — Team Abdu Rozik Official FC ? (@Team_Abdu_Rozik) November 5, 2022

Baaki sab ek taraf but #AbduRozik is looking super cute when angry — Renuka ❤ (@angelicrenuka) November 5, 2022

I don't agree wht do ppl mean by saying ab 'Abdu ki asliyat saamne aayee hai.' Whn did he say he never gets angry? He doesn't yell all time unnecessarily like jagga n silbatta devi. He's human n hs all emotions. Proud of Abdu for giving it back like a pro! #BiggBoss16 #AbduRozik — The brightest stars ... Dhoni n Sid!! ?? (@Emotional_Me_03) November 6, 2022

he is not take ur shit archana

wo dusre logo ki tarah nhi hai dogala Jo hai muh pe bolega our tumhari hekadi nikalega wo tum galat adami ko irritate karne ki try kar rahi ho bohot pachataogi fucher me #abdurozik #BB16 pic.twitter.com/K2PJSKiU3b — ANKIT (GUJJU BOY) (@ankitvadera8) November 5, 2022

