Bigg Boss 16 fans are noticing how Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare's friendship is suffering. The reason seems to be Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Of late, we have seen that Abdu Rozik wants to spend a lot of time with the actress. However, Shiv Thakare tries to divert his mind. He has not been liking this at all. There are many fans who feel that Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have a budding bond. But it is uncertain as Shiv Thakare has Veena outside whom he is allegedly dating. In the mean time, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has confirmed that she has a boyfriend outside.

But here the reality is that Shiv Thakare seems to be protecting Abdu Rozik. He knows that there is no future to NimDu and does not want the Tajikistani singer to get seriously involved. Sajid Khan had started the whole shipping of Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In the live feed, Abdu Rozik told MC Stan that he does not like Shiv Thakare's changed behaviour. On the other hand, Sajid Khan said that Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik had begun faking emotions inside the house. Take a look at the tweets...

Abdu feels shiv is coming between him and nimrit? pic.twitter.com/U4GKRASgnl — Ashi (@ashixsparkle) December 5, 2022

Shiv ne kya kiya bhai ... — Valarmathi Ravisundaram (@ValarmathiRavi4) December 5, 2022

Yeh dono Huggs and cuddles and bura bana rahe hai #ShivThakare ko ?

Shiv cares for him iskiye mana kar raha hai , baaki uska kya jayeha abdu hi hurt hoga baad main , tab nimrit fan kya bolenge #BB16 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/iNVVsLnkFV — Damon (Back up ID ) (@_RCBTweets04) December 5, 2022

Abdu agar obsessed hai to Nimrit kya kissise baat bhi na kare — crazy for ShivRit (@Xyyyzz6) December 5, 2022

Ohhh God yahi allegation reh gaye the bas shiv pe lagne, koi abdu ko samjhao ki nimrit hi shiv ke piche ja rahi hai not shiv ???? — Truesachinist (@NEHA_ECE) December 5, 2022

I knew this was coming... this is why i always hated the affection abdu has for nimrit... it is gonna hurt him very badly and will affect his other relation.... and all the credit about this goes to sajid and nimrit herself... — It's real me (@Dr_Suman958) December 5, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 fans adore the bond of ShibDu. It is one of the most endearing friendships of the season. Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik are inseparable.