Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is approaching. The show got an extension of four weeks and now the finale will take place in the month of February. There is a lot of debate over who will be the winner of the show as even after 3 months there are many contestants who are still inside the house. Only a few eliminations have taken place. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan and many more are still inside the house. So who will win the show? Well, it is being reported that Abdu Rozik definitely won't be a part of the grand finale.

The Khabri has reported that the Tazik singer will leave the show on January 12 and will not return again. It is because of his prior work commitments that he will have to leave the house. Another tweet made by The Khabri states that Famous Indian Content creator and comedian Just Sul will enter the house to bring Abdu Rozik out of it.

Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on 12 Jan because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 8, 2023

Will it benefit Shiv Thakare and others?

Well, with Abdu Rozik exiting the show much before Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, the chances of other contestants winning the trophy definitely increases. As per the Ormax's report, the top five most popular contestants of the week were MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Tina Datta. One out of these five would be out, will it prove beneficial for others? Abdu Rozik has a massive fan following and his cuteness won over everyone. In the past too, he had to exit the house for some work commitment but he re-entered in a few days.