Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss season 16 is one of the most popular seasons, and the reason is the one and only Abdu Rozik. Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer who engraved his name in the record books as the world's smallest singer. He left the show because of work commitments. Eijaz Khan was doing well on Bigg Boss 14 when he had to leave due to a prior work commitment.Eijaz left BB as he had to shoot for a web show. Check out in this video who the other contestants are who left the Bigg Boss house in the middle due to work commitments. Watch entertainment videos.