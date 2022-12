Bigg Boss 16 has been all about ration. Every day, we see dirty fights over food. In fact, we have never seen people fighting so much over food in any season. Earlier, Bigg Boss has very limited food options but food was sufficient. However, this time the options are more but people have to fight for the same. Yesterday, there was one task where people had to take stuff from a cart. Abdu Rozik who is of short height could not reach the cart. He hardly managed to pick up much stuff. Shiv Thakare picked up enough for them. MC Stan said he was fed up of such tasks and did not take part. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan picks THIS contestant for the winner of Salman Khan show

Later, MC Stan and Sajid Khan said the task was designed in an unfair manner. Bigg Boss asked Abdu Rozik who said that he had fun. Fans have praised his fighting spirit. No matter whatever his physical limitations, Abdu Rozik gives his cent per cent. Netizens have showered praise on the singer from Tajikistan.

Every task is difficult for @Abdurozikmusic But he performed very well in evry task without complaining anyone. He's such a pure soul and gem hearted person. And #ShivThakare Nailed evry task. He enjoy evry task. #ShiBdu #AbduRozik — ISHAN KOHLI (@ISHAN__KOHLI) December 15, 2022

yes the task was clearly unfair to him but #AbduRozik did his best without any complaints and even he fully enjoyed the whole task ..so PROUD of him ?? -Dil Yeh Zidddi Hai ?

#BB16 #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/oVBEeBj4Hl — Abdu BB16 (@creativefun12) December 14, 2022

That's the true sportsmanship. Love it ❤️

His personality is too humble but the ppl influencing him in a wrong way is so disheartening to watch. I hope Salman Khan took initiative to guide him this WKV to cut himself off from bad ppl. #AbduRozik #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Hangover & Sakhi (@Besttbuddies) December 15, 2022

#Sumbul informed #Priyanka that Poha was too spicy for #AbduRozik and told her to make new for Abdu but PCC didn't make his food till Abdu made #SoundaryaSharma talk about it.

She was eating peacefully when he was hungry, showed how real her humanity is #BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/ji0lurcQ5N — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) December 14, 2022

It looks like Abdu Rozik is set for a long innings on the show. He can be one of the finalists too. There are many people watching the show just for his cuteness. He is unlike any other Bigg Boss contestant ever.