A few days ago, the internet was ablaze with a prank played on the 19-year-old Tajikistani social media sensation by his co-contestants and Sumbul Touqeer while celebrating Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's birthday inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Abdu's agency has now condemned the act and also questioned the makers of Bigg Boss 16 over the telecast of morally incorrect footage on national television.

It all started when Abdu, who is apparently heads over heels in love with Nimrit, thought of different ways to make his co-contestant's birthday a memorable one. Sajid then suggested Abdu to remove his shirt and he along with his fellow contestants Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan will scribble messages on his bare body for Nimrit.

Abdu happily agreed and participated in the prank with good faith, netizens were fumed with the way his friends scribbled 'I love tatti' (I love s**t) on his back. Abdu's management team has now issued a statement in the light of this particular episode saying that it's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity.

The Efgeny Gabov of IFCM stated that they are deeply saddened, shocked and disheartened with the recent incident 'that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Bigg Boss House.' "It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of it."

The statement further read that Abdu is trying to establish a career for himself in India and not become a target of unsolicited humor and mockery on national television. The team also expressed their shock that nobody bothered to apologize to Abdu or give explaination but instead everyone joined to bully and publicly ridicule him.

The agency concluded the statement saying that they hope the makers of Bigg Boss express some discerning precaution whilst publicising such morally incorrect footage and take legitimate action against those responsible for these insensitive and socially irresponsible acts.