Abdu Rozik who is the world's smallest singer is hogging the limelight in the Bigg Boss 16 house. This is because the Tajikistan singer and boxer is very cute and has a positive attitude towards all the other contestants of the show. Even Salman Khan who is the host of the show appreciates Abdu for his innocent nature. However, do you know that this 19-year-old singer has an enemy? Yes, you read it absolutely right. He is Hasbulla Magomedov, who hails from the Republic of Dagestan and like Abdu is known to have a babyface and is also a dwarf. He is known for his TikTok videos and his enmity with Abdu also has a story.

Hasbullah had once challenged Abdu in a fight reportedly, but the same could not happen as the Sports Association of Little People of Russia termed it as unethical. Hasbullah wanted to be called the ‘Toughest Little Person’, as per reports. Now if a tweet by Khabri which is a fan account of Bigg Boss 16 is believed, Hasbullah is one of the confirmed wild card contestants of Bigg Boss 16.

Here, take a look at Abdu Rozik and Hasbullah together.

As of now, Hasbuallah has not given any confirmation related to whether he will be a part of the show or not. However, his fans want him to be a part of the show so that they can get to see the fight between the duo. Who knows you may also get to see two babyface people fighting in the house for the first time on the TV screen. Talking bout Abdu he has developed a strong bond with Tina Datta. He is often seen flirting with her and having matured conversations about life with her. Tina had even proposed to the 19-year-old Abdu and had told him to be her boyfriend.