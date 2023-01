Bigg Boss 16 saw its most emotional moment today. Abdu Rozik left the show citing previous work commitments. As we know, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has been extended by four weeks. Abdu Rozik has some work lined up and could not stay locked up for more days. It seems he had told Shiv Thakare that he would be leaving. He kept it a secret from the other members. Every viewer of Bigg Boss 16 feels the sunshine of the house has gone missing. Shiv Thakare had an emotional meltdown. The Bigg Boss Marathi winner shed buckets knowing his buddy is not there inside any more. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fans make fake celeb social media IDs to campaign for the actress? Here's what we know

MC Stan also went straight to the bathroom where he cried his heart out. Archana Gautam said that it was good he was getting work. She said he is the only earning member of his family, and it is good that he is getting work. It seems Abdu Rozik will be in Mumbai for some more time. He has a new song Pyar coming up.

Even I felt this, my eyes were literally heavy seeing this... Well Sajid went missing in this pic but Abdu was all time entertainer and was the solo reason for all other contestant's smile. Will miss you Abdu. All the best for the future.#ShiBdu#BIGBOSS16#AbduRozik?#Mandali pic.twitter.com/nWpNIZqK2e — Inzamam Tahasildar (@Inzy573) January 14, 2023

Today episode is memorable & amazing for me coz... Today I'm crying when... I see abdu were going out and shiv and stan... Also crying....SHIV & STAN.. ❤️❤️??I'm crying I don't know literally I'm just crying ? #MCStan? #AbduRozik? #ShivThakare? — akhil rawat...!! (@akhil_rwt24) January 14, 2023

Abdu deserves better @BiggBoss ?

Why not shown #AbduRozik? journey ?#ShiBdu ? #ShivStan stay strong whatever others say but sajid also with them since starting ab 2 members chale gaye jo sath mai the NUMBER ONE YAARI SHIBDU https://t.co/CwCkJgWRmw — Moody?✷✷ (@Moody951612) January 14, 2023

How strange it’s that makers of #BiggBoss16 gave farewell to molester saj!d where he was not liked by anyone but audience loved #AbduRozik? was gone without any deserving conclusion. You guys are pathetic @ColorsTV @BiggBoss#PriyankaIsTheBoss #BB16 #BBQueenPriyanka — Ayush (@aayushhh_t) January 14, 2023

#ShivKiSena #Shibdu #ShivThakare #AbduRozik? This was the most emotional eviction in the history of #biggboss16 Shiv, your emotions are true, you are pure. The whole world loves you shiv and abdu you too. #ShiBduStan are pure ???? SHIBDU IS AN EMOTION — Varun (@Varunsinghh33) January 14, 2023

But it's so unfair they never acknowledged this bond #ShiBdu ?

I have started loving this show because of this scene and their bond ?

They have not even shown #AbduRozik? journey which gives so much to show.

NUMBER ONE YAARI SHIBDU — Moody?✷✷ (@Moody951612) January 14, 2023

We can see that fans are upset that he did not get a good farewell. They could have showed his journey video at least. Abdu Rozik was one of the cutest and brightest contestants to ever come on Bigg Boss and Bigg Boss 16 benefitted greatly with his irresistible charm.