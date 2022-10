Bigg Boss 16 is slowly picking up momentum. Some contestants like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautamm and others are making news for various reasons. Unlike Bigg Boss 14 or 15, this lot seems to be focused on giving enough masala to the viewers. During every season, fans feel that one contestant is trying to copy someone from the previous years. This is happening after Bigg Boss 13 where contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill stood out for their unique personalities. This year, people have been comparing Shiv Thakare to Sidharth Shukla, and some are saying that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a lot like Rubina Dilaik. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan leaves Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur and others fuming with his groupism taunt for TV stars

In the middle of all this, Abhinav Shukla has put out a tweet that can be described as cryptic. He has tweeted, "To all my news media friends: "I am not watching Big Boss so I can't really comment on it". Just a tip for contestants don't watch too much of it before being a part of it, one stays real & unrehearsed. Play yourself not a role of some successful ex-contestant!"

To all my news media friends: “I am not watching Big Boss so I cant really comment on it”. Just a tip for contestants don’t watch too much of it before being a part of it, one stays real & unrehearsed. Play yourself not a role of some successful ex-contestant! ? — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) October 16, 2022

Now, though he has not taken any name, the handle Khabri has tweeted that it might be hinted at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who as per her detractors does not lose any chance to argue.

Needless to say, fans of Abhinav Shukla and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are not impressed. They feel there was no need to co-relate the two. The Khabri who is a long-time commentator on the game feels that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has 'prepared' a little too much for the show. This is how fans reacted on the tweet...

Let him eat apples jealous our loosers ever seen have u seen priyanka last 2 yrs she is not rubina dilak get it straight.. Pari is most humble cute romantic fun loving todays generation fast beat hot girl & loves her man more than anything PRIYANKIT REIGN BEGINS BBQueenPriyanka — BeWise (@Bhavya42680806) October 16, 2022

koi copy nhi ki hai but priyanka dikhti ruby jaisi — Katha BBB (SidHeart Forever ❤) (@Cuteheart28h) October 16, 2022

Well, we guess we have to ask Priyanka Chahar Choudhary when she is out if she is indeed inspired by Rubina Dilaik. Till then, fans will slug it out on social media with different opinions.