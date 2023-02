Bigg Boss 16: After recently took a dig at MC Stan after he became the winner of 's show, he said that without doing anything he has reached him but definitely cannot call it unfair as the audiences have made him the winner, but Ankit was not happy with MC Stan's win as he only expected Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win and was left teary-eyed when she was voted out and couldn't even make it to top 2. But Priyanka is happy with what she has got and last evening she was spotted in the two where the actress was asked to share her two cents on MC Stan and without any hesitation she called him an 'AMAZING' guy and this only shows that the girl has no qualms in him winning the title, while she is happy to receive all the love.

Bigg Boss 16: Watch the video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary calling MC Stan amazing after losing the winner title.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary even lashed out at all the claims that the channel was forced t make MC Stan the winner and not her, she admitted her defeat and is shining like never before. While Salman Khan even called her the winner for him and that was enough for the girl. The superstar even recommended her name for a small yet significant role in 's Dunki and soon she will begin shooting for the same.

MC Stan who himself was astounded by the win is only grateful for all the news and has decided to not pay attention to negativity as he believed that someone from the mandali should win. MC Stan said that he will be buying a new home with the prize money for the show and soon he will realise his new song that will create a sensation on the internet. Shiv Thakare too is happy being in the top 2 and was welcomed in his city Amravati no less than a king.