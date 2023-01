Bigg Boss 16 is a hit, and we have a number of people doing reviews. Former Bigg Boss contestant VJ Andy has also done a video on MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. In the video, he has called Sumbul as Dumbul. The whole video is not in very good taste. While it is okay to call out contestants for their game on Bigg Boss what is not cool is going on their professional lives outside the show. He has also made snide remarks on MC Stan aka rapper Altaf Shaikh and his music. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan demands voluntary exit after fight with Archana Gautam; Bigg Boss takes stern decision – will there be a mid-week eviction?

Fandoms of both the artistes have called him out and how. Some days back, he referred to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as Bhaluwalia, and Roti Sardarni. The first comment was downright derogatory while he made fun of her show in the second term. While fans do use such language, it is not heartening to see if from someone who has a different stature. Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fans have lashed out at VJ Andy, and here is one video of Fahmaan Khan... Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Archana Gautam, MC Stan drag parents in their fight; Gadar 2 first look out [Watch Video]

Yr big boss wale vi or big boss ke Bahar wale vi log sumbul sumbul sumbul ke naam se hi footage le rahe hai bhai log sumbul ke bina kuch kar lo sumbul apne dam pe hai or ap sab sumbul ke naam se chal rahe ho kuch khud vi kar lo #SumbulToqueerKhan pic.twitter.com/qfAuuUsQHS — ruhi (@ruhi15285888) January 3, 2023

Khud ko dekh bb mein jaake v nalla hi reha koi koi naam nhi mila YouTube khol k bhitha hai sumbul 7 saal ki age de kaam kar rahi kuch sikho Kahan woh Kahan tu kisi kaam ka nhi berozgaar khushal tandon se maar kha lia tha show mein nalle tune #SumbulTouqeerKhan — bhavikasharmamylifeline (@bhavikasharmam4) January 3, 2023

Cheap Andy ghatiya insaan koi dhang ka kaam kr leta... Senseless insan apna eyes or mind open kr mtbhudi khi kaa....teri ye ghtiya kam jaaada din tk nhi chlega 19 year m tune kya kiya tha.. #SumbuITouqeerKhan — Mamta Soni (@MamtaSo58596023) January 3, 2023

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's mother Inderpreet Kaur had taken a strong stand when VJ Andy said those stuff. She said it was not right coming from someone like him. Let us see if Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan's teams react on this. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa suffer massive setback; KBC 14 takes the lead on the Most-Like Hindi TV Shows [Check TOP 10]