Bigg Boss 16 first contestant to get evicted from the house is Sreejita De and many are shocked by her eviction and claim that is unfair as she had a lot of potential. While Sreejita De too is unhappy with her eviction and claims that she hoped to see herself in the finale, however, Sreejita is not given up yet and only hopes to re-enter the Bigg Boss 16 house as a wild card entry. The actress in her interaction after the eviction reportedly said that she wants to get back in the show as a wild card and even gave an open challenge to Tina Datta to take her case.

Sreejita is all set to openly lock horns with Tina Datta, before entering the show the girls shared cold vibes and they were never friendly, while in the house they tried to keep calm and be friends but nothing sort of that happened. Sreejita even indulged in a huge fight with Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh who called her just a TV actress while a huge fan following the actress came out in support of her and lashed out at Manya for undermining TV. Manya was even blasted by the host of the show for her obnoxious and rude behaviour. The Internet also slammed Manya's attitudes an called her ghamandi.

Sreejita De was one of the popular actresses of her times and she has come a long way in her journey. While her eviction is truly disappointing and shocking for her fans. We only wonder if she will make a comeback in the show or not? Only time will tell. After the first eviction all the other contestants have become extremely alert and have put their strong game point on.