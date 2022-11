Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot has ruffled quite a few feathers. Of late, he has been having verbal clashes with Gautam Vig. During these verbal spats, we have seen Gautam Vig making vulgar hand gestures at him. Shalin Bhanot has also mocked him in many ways. He called him aurat and kamzor in last night's episode. In fact, he has told Gautam Vig on many occasions that he would like to have a physical brawl with him. It is a known fact that Shalin Bhanot is quite a gym freak. His muscled body was on full display last night as he stepped out in a towel.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot has said quite a few objectionable things. His ex wife Daljiet Kaur was fuming when he told Tina Datta that he was best friends with his ex. He denied that their marriage was an abusive one. Daljiet Kaur cleared it out on social media saying that they took a lot of efforts to be cordial for their son, Jaydon. Kushal Tandon has slammed Shalin Bhanot in this manner. Take a look at the tweets...

Well I don’t generally discuss Bigboss ever , having said that by chance saw the most boring season … jus wanted to say shaleen bro kaun hoon tum ? Bhai hoon ? ?how many line of lawyers u have ? How much muscle power u have ? If in any reality check plz contact me ? — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 14, 2022

And aisa kya secret hain contract main that u will tell every one , when u will go out from big boss , Bigg boss or colours team will get in problem ? the nation wants to know ?? — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 14, 2022

and ye kaun se bimari hain jisme we need 300 grams of chicken ? or else we will get sick ??funny world ? — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 14, 2022

A guy who can’t own his 10 year old son …. Talking about morals ?irony ???????? — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 14, 2022

And the arrogance of shaleen to the contestants, bro try me as a muscle power and my lawyers ? channel tho door ki Bhat hain ?try guys like me to over power ? — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 14, 2022

Shalin Bhanot is now eligible to be the captain. The curb on him has been lifted. Yesterday, Tina Datta gave him a reality check on what exactly was the plan of Sajid Khan and group.