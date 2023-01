Bigg Boss 16 has turned out to be a game-changer. It has enhanced the popularity of people like MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare. What has surprised people is how everyone from the show is already loaded with future projects. The latest news is that Shalin Bhanot has replaced Kushal Tandon in the Ekta Kapoor show which is made on the fairy-tale of Beauty And The Beast. It seems the deal with Kushal Tandon fell off due to disagreements on some issues. Both the actors have worked with Ekta Kapoor before. Shalin Bhanot was a part of Naagin, the Mouni Roy season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Poll: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam or Tina Datta - Who deserves to be in the top three? VOTE NOW

Even the others have good work offers. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has bagged the second movie of the Love Sex Aur Dhoka franchise. She was selected from the house by filmmaker Dibaker Banerjee. It is being said that Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be the new Naagin in Naagin 7. Fans are joking on how the show has become a placement centre with people being recruited straight from the sets.

Wow one more addition to biggboss campus placement ?#BiggBoss16 https://t.co/Cf0Edbpgn7 — Curie (@Curie120) January 23, 2023

Aaj ka episode kam aur Bigg Boss University ka placement Campus jyada lag rha tha. #BiggBoss16 #BB16@ColorsTV — Bhanvi (@bhanvi04) January 22, 2023

Bigg Boss show khatam pe aa gaya h toh ab campus placements ho rahe h logo ke!! ?? This show has lost its essence, and people dare compare it to S13 jab last week mein TTF Paras ko Dene pr, Sid, Sana and Asim ka itna bada jhagra hua tha!! ?#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss — Tanisha ? (@Tanazing) January 22, 2023

Well, the housemates have made the season a blockbuster one and deserve more chances. Last year, Pratik Sehajpal did three shows back to back with the channel. This is like an added incentive to come to Bigg Boss for all stars and reality show contestants.