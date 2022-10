Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 premiered last night and the host introduced and sent 16 celebrity contestants inside the house. The Circus themed Bigg Boss house is as much the talk of the town as the Bigg Boss 16 contestants. And talking about the contestants, director Sajid Khan, also made an entry on stage and introduced himself as a contestant of the season. It has come as a huge shock for everyone and are in disbelief over the channel bringing Sajid on the show. Sajid Khan was accused of MeToo a couple of years ago. Shehnaaz Gill's message also irked many and now, a tweet by Kashmera Shah is going viral over Sajid's entry in Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan; check how much fees the hosts from each season were paid

Netizens SLAM Kashmera Shah for praising Sajid Khan

Last night, at the end of Bigg Boss 16 Grand Premiere, Sajid Khan was the last contestant to enter the Salman Khan-hosted TV show. Sajid Khan turned the Bigg Boss stage into a stand-up comedy show stage and started joking around before Salman made his entry and introduced him as a contestant. Shehnaaz Gill wished him as he entered the house of Bigg Boss 16. And now, Kashmera Shah has also tweeted about the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer beats Tejasswi Prakash to become the highest paid contestant on Salman Khan's show

Kashmera Shah, who was a part of the first season, said that Sajid Khan's honesty touched her heart. She added that she is looking forward to seeing him on the show and also praised for her advice to her brother. Farah asked Sajid to be himself as he is, the funny kind. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Five times Shehnaaz Gill got brutally trolled; from supporting Sajid Khan, to dancing at a wedding after Sidharth Shukla's death

Advertisement

Check Kashmera Shah's tweet here:

Just saw #BiggBoss on @justvoot and must say I loved the line up. There are a few early favorites but I have to admit that #SajidKhan s candid honesty touched my heart waiting to see him more good advice by sister #farahkhan @ColorsTV ##BB16 — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) October 1, 2022

Kashmera Shah faces flak

Well, for starters, "KASHMERA SHAKAL DEKH APNI" is trending on Twitter. Yes, you read that right. Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the biggest trends in Entertainment News ever since. After Shehnaaz Gill lent her support to Sajid Khan with a video message, now Kashmera Shah is on the receiving end. Some Karan Kundrra fans have slammed her. Last season when Kashmera had slammed Karan for his comment on Tejasswi, they brought it back. Check out the tweets here:

Why am I not surprised ? — tales? (@tinytaless) October 2, 2022

Wow just wow last season u humilated karan to another extent and shakal dekh it's isn't a gali now openly supporting sajit who humilated many women's

Didi feminism is crying in corner ???? — Apurva ❤️ (@Surekha45060593) October 2, 2022

Woman empowerment kithey?

Khareed liya paiso ne tumhe????? — Tanu ||☀️?|| (@Chuppkarjao) October 2, 2022

Accha ye waali wali aunty hain ? — sky. (@shiptothesky) October 2, 2022

Pseudo feminist ftw? — ❥αlísհα❥ ||нυgινѕαѕнιτ;) (@KaransCutie) October 2, 2022

Ye wahi didi hai na jo humari TEJU ko feminism sikha rhi thi?

Sksksksksks... Pseudo Feminist spotted ?#TejRan — chained wings (@ali_samra123) October 2, 2022

Feminism comes with payment baba...did teja or karan pay her no...but she got payment from others — Ammu (@shriteju33) October 2, 2022

Saw this coming...brutally trolling someone for saying shakal dekh apni In heat of the moment, shaming someone fir saying a simple word as aunty coming in support of molester...wow... btw Dear axix UPI User, ur A/cX00x credited by Rs111 on 2ndOct22 by (Ref no ooooo) — Madz (@roast_123) October 2, 2022

Last year Aunty par bawal karne wale log, today supporting #SajidKhan these ppl will write essay on feminism. But when the time comes to show the support/Stand for GIRL/VICTIM. These jokers will stand with the accused.#BiggBoss #BigBoss16 #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan pic.twitter.com/RXPinNQtaP — Thepla_Dhokla_Kadi_Pakoda (@DalChawalPappad) October 2, 2022

WELCOME BACK...

kamm milgayya for 4 months hahha... enjoy — Prakriti Shrestha (@Prakrit89134410) October 2, 2022

Money got credited for this tweet o hope so, Nice keep suporting sexual predator

Double standards ki bhi hadd hothe

Teriko kya bolu

Gandhe insaan ho chi — sunnyladoo ki shaadi (@sunnyladoo143) October 2, 2022

KASHMERA SHAKAL DEKH APNI — Khyati♥︎ ||Neha shipper hai (@khyatinotfound) October 2, 2022

Mujhe tumse kuch kehna tha suno KASHMERA SHAKAL DEKH APNI — ??????||??????????? (@Bhavna13KK) October 2, 2022

Talking about Sajid Khan, he had been lying low ever since several actresses and journalists came forward and accused him of MeToo. On stage, Sajid Khan was cheerful and talked about being without work for four years. The filmmaker said that he had got arrogance after tasting success and karma hit back at him after the same. Sajid Khan added that he feels humble and believes that he will learn a lot inside the house of Bigg Boss 16.