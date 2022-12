Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer is trying her best to become the most annoying contestant in the show as the viewers claim that she has turned into Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Shefali Bagga who literally banged thaali with the spoon to wake the housemates' sleep in the nighttime but the differential here is that Sumbul is doing the same in the daytime during her captaincy. Tina was seen sleeping during the daytime and Sumbul banged the thaali to extreme loud pitch and almost woke everyone, the viewers feel that Sumbul did this for Tina only who later tells her to let everyone sleep. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's agency condemns Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer's 'I love tatti' prank; questions makers over morally incorrect footage

Watch the video of Sumbul Touqeer taking an extreme step in her captaincy against Tina Datta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tina Datta and Sumbul had a brawl in the last episode where the actress calls he invisible and after this fight Sumbul was seen doing this stunt and the Imlie fame invited a lot of criticism and trolling for her. The netizens are taking a huge dig at Sumbul and saying that even if she is doing this she isn't seen in the house, while Sumbul fans have come out in huge support if her and are strongly slamming an over confident Tina Datta. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down after reading his dad’s letter; netizens advice him to stay away from Tina Datta to save his game

Sumbul and Tina can never be friends in the house after all the triangle love story was created by her in the house along with Shalin Bhanot. But the hood thing is that Sumbul has made her way and Fahmaan Khan's one day presence in the show did the magic. We wonder if Sumbul will manage to reach in the top 5, till now she is going strong and how. Meanwhile viewers are losing their interest in the show after left the show for a life changing opportunity and fans of the show are hoping he gets back. Also Read - Naagin 7: Sumbul Touqeer beats Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be the serpent in Ekta Kapoor’s show? [Exclusive deets inside]