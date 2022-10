Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot is right now the most controversial contestant in the show well, obviously after Sajid Khan. Shalin was massively slammed by his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur after he claimed that he is her friend while he was flirting with Tina Datta. Tina asked him whether he abused his ex-wife in their marriage and he claimed that they are friends. Well, this claim of Shalin clearly didn’t go down with Dalljiet and she took to her Twitter and slammed him and wrote, " No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta exposes Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's love angle; netizens laud his bravery [View Tweets]

Dalljiet was also a part of Bigg Boss 13 season, and she was the first contestant to get eliminated and never made her re-entry in the show. She is known as one of the most dignified contestants so far among all. After her viral tweet log slamming Shalin Bhanot, Dalljiet shared a cryptic post on moving on in life. She took to her Instagram stories and spoke about how once shouldn't be stuck and keep moving on.

Dalljiet and Shalin got separated after she alleged of domestic violence against him. Dalljiet had alleged of Shalin and his family demanding dowry from him and later when she refused to fulfill their demands they started hitting her. While the actor refuted all the claims against him and we wonder if he will ever talk about his past with Dalljiet and share his side of story. Shalin and Tina are getting close in the show and we wonder if it's for real for just for the TRP of the show.