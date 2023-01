Bigg Boss season 16 fame Abdu Rozik who gained a lot of limelight with his cuteness on Salman Khan's reality show, walked out of the game a few weeks back. Abdu managed to win millions of hearts with his presence inside the house and is currently basking in the success of the show. The popular singer who has now become an internet sensation from Tajikistan has been getting interesting projects. Right from making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi K Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the handsome singer seems to be leaving his ever-lasting impression on the minds of the people. The most adorable reality star has reportedly signed a big International project. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma slams Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's selective outrage; says, 'I was appalled...' [Exclusive]

According to ETimes TV, Abdu has been offered the upcoming season of Big Brother UK and there are reports that the star has even agreed to be part of it. If reports are to be believed then Abdu will mostly leave for the show in June or July. Well, Big Brother UK is returning after five years. Bollywood actress won the reality show and made Indians proud.

For the uninitiated, has been a sensation with his singing videos wherein he gets appreciated for his traditional music. He also sings Hindi songs and is one of the most loved personalities. He also gained a lot of attention post his fight with fellow Internet sensation Hasbullah Magomedov. Abdu formed a strong bond with Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare, , MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Fans lovingly called them 'mandali'.