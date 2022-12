Bigg Boss 16 is among the top shows currently. Fans are hooked on it as they want to know every detail about the celebrities and how they are behaving inside the controversial house. But the latest season is different. This time not just the contestants of the show but even their friends from the outside world are capturing attention. We are talking about Tina Datta. She has spoken about her friends like Zuzu and more inside the house on many occasions. Salman Khan has also pointed out the same and asked her to not do the same. But soon, netizens started wondering and rumours had it that Zuzu is none other than Ali Merchant. Also Read - Today Top News in Entertainment: Avatar 2 to beat Avengers Endgame to Sumbul Touqeer-Tina Datta's massive fight [Watch Video]

Zuzu's identity revealed?

So far, only a few know who Zuzu is and speculations were being made that he is . Some of their old pictures went viral and hence the assumption. But to Etimes, Ali Merchant rubbished the rumours. He stated that all these assumptions are false. The Lock Upp actor revealed that he got tagged in many posts and his family simply could not stop laughing over the rumour. He further added, "Tina and I share a very sweet and respectful bond of friendship. We used to hang out often, a long time ago, and eventually, we got busy with our lives." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more beauties whose moms lashed out at critics

When Salman Khan over the Weekend Ka Vaar pointed out that Tina Datta has been talking too much about Zuzu, he also mentioned that she is using his name to threaten other contestants. Tina mentioned that he felt very lonely in the house and that is why she spoke about her friends. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up on being trolled for marrying Shanwaz Shaikh, Hina Khan addresses break-up rumours and more

Tina Datta's game in Bigg Boss 16

Tina Datta's journey in Bigg Boss 16 house has been full of ups and downs. She started off as a strong contestant but then her connection with Shalin Bhanot affected her game. She got eliminated but within two days, she was brought back.