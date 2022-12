Bigg Boss 16 viewers are aghast. The new promo hints that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will be separated on the show. Like it or not, the duo of #PriyAnkit has been one of the main draws of the season. The intense and genuine feelings of the best friends has kept viewers hooked onto the show. In the promo, we can see that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is almost shivering as Ankit Gupta leaves the show. In a series of tweets, Rahul Vaidya said that the Udaariyan actor comes across as a secure person and is not someone to be affected by this kind of elimination. He says that maybe he outlived his tenure on Bigg Boss and it was time to be back home. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's LEAKED separation pictures goes viral; PriyAnkit fans shed buckets

Fans are not impressed. Now, with news of him bagging a new show floating around, people are saying that more than his departure from the house, what is hurtful is how he was mocked and humiliated throughout the season by the makers. Fans have pointed this out. Take a look at his tweets....

I don’t know how many people will understand this tweet. All you ankit fans expecting me to tweet.For a moment think from Ankit’s pov he was anyway saying since weeks ki mera ho gaya hai mujhe jaana hai. Believe me he will be very happy to come back to his home & his normal life. — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 23, 2022

Trust me d day when I had left d show on my own will,I was d happiest!As soon as d door shut after me going out I was shouting wid happiness but all my fans outside were heartbroken.I was d happiest then to go to my family & normal life!I came back only for my fans love & support — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 23, 2022

People who are very secured in life can take decisions like mine when I left the show. I find Ankit to be that same secured guy. Who knows that his personal happiness is above everything in this world !!! No money No show No trophy is above my own happiness. Baat Khatam !!! — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 23, 2022

Fans have told him that more than his elimination, it is the manner and constant humiliation that has pained them immensely. Take a look at the tweets below...

It's not about leaving the show. It's about humiliating him,taunting him just because he has a gentleman's personality. & then not leaving the decision to the audience, but playing dirty. BB is supporting mandli like anything. It's ANNOYING & super unfair. NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS — Alisha (@Alishaishere_) December 23, 2022

It’s not him going out that’s hurting

It’s the constant targeting he was getting and the unfair way he was eliminated

Literally last 5-6 weeks despite of voting no one was eliminated but now without voting he was removed when the makers weee know that he will be targeted — Master11 (@Master53111) December 23, 2022

priyanka ke pass ek wahi tha or ek emotional bond bhut jroori h us ghar mai apse behtar kon jan sakta hai...pura ghar priyanka per chada rehta hai including bb she is human she also need anyone or jab voting hi ankit k haq mai h to evict ho kese sakta h wo it's not janta ka fsla — SONIYA RANI (@SONIYAR57606359) December 23, 2022

We can see that fans are very upset on the same. Ankit Gupta has sealed a place in Bigg Boss' history. He has been one of the most gentlemanly contestants on the show.