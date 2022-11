and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have been the thickest of friends ever since they entered the hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The two have been supporting each other, be it in arguments or the tasks given. But it seems like the two are not in good terms with each other.

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka and Shalin Bhanot got into an ugly war of words after the latter mocked her for being bossy in the house. But Priyanka was not happy with Ankit not supporting her the way he used to. She expressed her displeasure with Ankit over the scuffle and it seems like there was some sort of resentment between the two.

In the upcoming episode, Priyanka and Ankit will be seen discussing about things that have been troubling them. Ankit can be seen telling Priyanka that she brings out old brawls over and over again, which certainly irks Priyanka. As she scolds him, Ankit warns her that there are many things that he has been silent about but won't say it in front of the cameras to protect her dignity.

After listening to this, Priyanka gets mad at Ankit and has a massive meltdown. Priyanka is seen getting teary eyed while thinking about what Ankit had just said. It may seem that Priyanka and Ankit are falling apart as friends but it remains to be seen if the two figure out their differences and get back together.

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam have been nominated for elimination. The housemates have already dethroned Gautam Vig from the captaincy title. However, he still has the immunity intact. It remains to be seen who gets eliminated in this week.