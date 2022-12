Bigg Boss 16: who is the new captain in the house has completely changed his game and his fans are in love with this new version of the actor. And now in the latest promo, we see Ankit Gupta screaming at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the new ask after everyone tumbles upon each other and Priyanka goes against the Mandali. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia takes a dig at Ankit claiming that he will never play fair because of Priyanka. While in the task you can see everyone jumping on each other and Priyanka comes to make Ankit explain it's Mandali's fault with her high pitch voice. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sumbul Touqeer Khan seeks revenge from Shalin Bhanot; latter adds drama and says, 'I miss my friend'

Bigg Boss 16: Watch the video of Ankit Gupta lashing out at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in this new promo leaving everyone surprise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ankit tries to calm everyone down as he is the sanchalak of the task to understand what went wrong but Priyanka continues to scream and Ankit angrily tells her that only if she can keep her mouth shut he can say something and this reply of Ankit has been loved by the viewers of the show and they are happy to see getting angry for the first time. Ankit Gupta has changed his game 360 degree and viewers are just loving him. But is this the end of Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's friendship?