Bigg Boss 16 fans are still upset over the unfair exit of Ankit Gupta. The actor was voted out of the house by elimination from housemates. He has now begun his shoot for the new show Junooniyat. In the past few days, we heard Sajid Khan say that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary does not talk or bond with him as she knows that Ankit Gupta has told him many secrets about her. The bond of PriyAnkit has been a debated and how. Sajid Khan said Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is scared that she will be exposed if he opens his mouth. Well, there is a twist in the tale.

Ankit Gupta has done an interview with Bollywood Spy where he has addressed it. The Khabri has shared it on his handle. He says that if he said something explosive about Priyanka to Sajid Khan there is no way the makers would not exploit it. He said that the fact no such thing was telecast means he said nothing. He said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is his friend and he is not a guy who says such stuff about his friends. He said if Sajid Khan is deliberately using his name to create issues then it is not right.

Ankit Gupta exposes the lies of Sajid Khan

Ankit Gupta is playing the role of Jahaan in Junooniyat. He is joined by Gautam Vig as Jordan and Neha Rana as Elahi. It is passionate love story with the backdrop of music. Sajid Khan also told PCC that he sees a potential star in Ankit Gupta. He said he would meet him outside. Ankit Gupta maintains in the above interview that Sajid Khan is his friend.